Scoreboard at Lunch on Day 1 of India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test
The scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh here on Friday.
Bangladesh 1st Innings Shadman Islam c Saha b Umesh 29
Imrul Kayes lbw b Ishant 4 Mominul Haque Rohit b Umesh 0
Mohammad Mithun b Umesh 0 Mushfiqur Rahim b Shami 0
Mahmudullah c Saha b Ishant 6 Liton Das retired hurt 24
Nayeem Hasan batting 0 Abu Jayed batting 0
Extras: (B-8, LB-2) 10 Total: (For 6 in 21.4 Overs) 73
Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-17, 3-17, 4-26, 5-38, 6-60, 6-73. Bowling: Ishant Sharma 7.4-3-11-2, Umesh Yadav 7-2-29-3, Mohammed Shami 6-1-18-1, Ravindra Jadeja 1-0-5-0.
