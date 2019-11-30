International Development News
New Zealand v England 2nd Test scoreboard

Hamilton (New Zealand), Nov 30 (AFP) Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the second Test between New Zealand and England in Hamilton on Saturday: New Zealand 1st innings (overnight 173-3)

J. Raval c Root b Broad 5 T. Latham b Broad 105

K. Williamson c Root b Woakes 4 R. Taylor c Root b Woakes 53

H. Nicholls c Broad b Curran 16 B. Watling c Burns b Broad 55

D. Mitchell c Archer b Broad 73 M. Santner c Woakes b Archer 23

T. Southee c Pope b Woakes 18 M. Henry not out 5

N. Wagner c Sibley b Curran 0 Extras: (b15, lb3) 18

Total: (all out; 129.1 overs) 375 Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-39, 3-155, 4-182, 5-191, 6-315, 7-330, 8-357, 9-375 , 10-375.

Bowling: Broad 28-7-73-4, Archer 28-8-75-1, Woakes 31-6-83-3, Curran 23.1-7-63-2, Root 3-0-14-0, Stokes 13-5-36-0, Denly 3-0-13-0. England 1st innings

R. Burns not out 24 D. Sibley lbw Southee 4

J. Denly c Watling b Henry 4 J. Root not out 6

Extras: (lb1) 1 Total: (two wickets; 18 overs) 39

Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Sibley), 2-24 (Denly) Bowling: Southee, 8-1-24-1, Henry 7-3-10-1, Wagner 2-0-3-0,Mitchell 1-0-1-0 (AFP) APA APA

