Indian women's volleyball team enters final in South Asian Games

  • Kathmandu
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 22:07 IST
  • Created: 30-11-2019 21:51 IST
The Indian women's volleyball team entered the final of the 13th South Asian Games after beating the Maldives in straight sets in the semifinals here on Saturday. India beat the Maldives side 25-14, 25-6, 25-17 in a one-sided semifinal match.

India will now face hosts Nepal in the summit clash. Nepal beat Sri Lanka 25-14, 25-18, 25-21 in the other semifinal. In the men's section, India will take on Sri Lanka in the first semifinal on Sunday while the second semifinal will be played between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari will formally declare the South Asian Games open on Sunday. During the 10-day Games, 2715 athletes will compete for 1119 medals, including 319 gold, in 26 sports disciplines.

As many as 487 athletes from India are competing in the Games. The closing ceremony will be held on December 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

