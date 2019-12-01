New Zealand vs England: SCOREBOARD

Scoreboard at stumps on a rain-shortened day three of the second Test between New Zealand and England in Hamilton on Sunday:

New Zealand 1st innings: 375 England 1st innings (overnight 39-2)

R Burns run out (Raval/Watling) 101 D Sibley lbw Southee 4

J Denly c Watling b Henry 4 J Root not out 114

B Stokes c Taylor b Southee 26 Z Crawley c Watling b Wagner 1

O Pope not out 4 Extras: (LB-14, NB-1) 15

Total: (five wickets; 99.4 overs) 269 Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-24, 3-201, 4-245, 5-262.

Bowling: Southee 26-3-63-2, Henry 21.4-5-56-1, Wagner 23-3-76-1, Mitchell 12-4-28-0 (1nb), Santner 17-4-32-0.

