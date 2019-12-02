Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Mickelson joins other big names at Saudi International

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 21:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 21:41 IST
Golf-Mickelson joins other big names at Saudi International

American Phil Mickelson will play the Saudi International early next year, further bolstering what is shaping up to be one of the best fields in the early part of the European Tour season. Mickelson's participation was announced on Monday, with fellow American Tony Finau also joining the field for the Jan 30.-Feb. 2 tournament.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson, world number one Brooks Koepka and British Open champion Shane Lowry are among those previously confirmed to play. "I am really looking forward to playing in Saudi Arabia in January," five-times major champion Mickelson said in a statement.

"I watched Dustin win the title last year and thought the course looked like an interesting challenge. "Having so many talented players on show also made it look like a much more established tournament than one in its inaugural year."

The decision means Mickelson will miss the PGA Tour's Phoenix Open, a tournament he has played 27 years in a row, in the city where he went to university. The Saudi International, to played on the Royal Greens Golf course adjacent to the Red Sea in King Abdullah Economic City, will offer prize money of $3.5 million, on top of undisclosed appearance fees paid to attract the top players.

The European Tour is strongly supporting the tournament, despite what Amnesty International describes as Saudi Arabia's "heinous human rights record." "We will be back in Saudi and we'll continue to grow that event," European Tour CEO Pelley told Reuters earlier this year. "We believe our role will help the evolution of the country."

Mickelson echoed that sentiment on Monday. "I have enjoyed my previous visits to the Middle East and am looking forward to playing in a new country and doing my bit to grow the game in the Kingdom," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Asiad gold medallists Shibnath and Pranab to compete at bridge Nationals

Asian Games gold medallist Shibnath Sarkar and Pranab Bardhan will be the star attraction at the 61st Winter National Bridge Championship to be held from December 8 to 15. Apart from Sarkar and Bardhan, who won the Asiad gold in Pairs event...

Railways' operating ratio in 2017-18 was 98.44 pc, worst in 10 yrs: CAG

The Railways recorded an operating ratio of 98.44 per cent in 2017-18 which is the worst in the previous 10 years, the Comptroller and Auditor General CAG has said in a report tabled in Parliament on Monday. A measure of expenditure against...

Kosovo indicts six over murder of moderate Serb leader

Six people have been indicted over the killing of moderate Kosovo Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic in January 2018, the state prosecutors office said on Monday. Ivanovic was gunned down in front of his party office in the ethnically divided ...

Over 55,000 people attend first two days of Hornbill Festival

More than 55 thousand people attended the first two days of the 10-day long Hornbill Festival in Nagaland. The 20th edition of the festival got off to a spectacular start on Sunday at the picturesque Naga Heritage Village, about 12 km away...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019