13th South Asian Games: Indian men's, women's badminton teams win gold medals

  PTI
  • |
  Pokhara
  • |
  Updated: 02-12-2019 22:23 IST
  • |
  Created: 02-12-2019 22:23 IST
Indian men's and women's badminton team expectedly claimed gold medals after beating Sri Lanka in its respective finals at the 13th South Asian Games (SAG) here on Monday. The men's team, led by Kidambi Srikanth, defeated Sri Lanka 3-1 in the finals, while the women's side blanked the same opponents 3-0 in the summit clash to make it a double bonanza for India.

Srikanth started the proceedings for the men's team, struggling past Dinuka Karunaratne 17-21 21-15 21-11 in the opening match. Siril Verma then gave India a 2-0 lead after his opponent Sachin Premashan retired with the scoreline reading 21-17 11-5 in the Indian's favour. Arun George and Sanyam Shukla, however, suffered a 18-21 21-14 11-21 loss to Sachin and B Tharindu Goonathilake as Sri Lanka grabbed one point to make it 1-2.

Krishna Prasad Garanga and Dhruv Kapila then completed the win with a 21-14 21-18 win over Karunaratne and Hasitha Chanaka in the second doubles match. Earlier in the day, the men's team mauled Pakistan 3-0 with doubles pair of Arun George and Sanyam Shukla, singles players Krishna Prasad Garanga and Siril Varma registering easy wins.

While Arun and Sanyam beat Raja Muhammad Hasnain and Atique Muhammad 21-12 21-12, Siril thrashed Zahid Awais 21-7 21-7 and Krishna Prasad Garanga overcame Ali Murad 21-19 21-18. Up against the same opponents, the India women's team also blanked Pakistan 3-0 in the semifinals to enter the summit clash against Sri Lanka.

While Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka overcame Mahoor Shahzad 21-12 21-18, Gayatri Gopichand brushed aside Palwasha Bashir 21-14 21-11 and doubles pairing of Meghna Jakkampudi and N Sikki Reddy saw off Javeed Huma and Akram Sheera 21-14 21-12. The individual events will begin on Tuesday.

BAI President Himata Biswa Sarma said: Team gold medal is always sepcial and I am confident that the indian contingent will surpass the preview edition's performance." India also won nine medals, including two golds, in taekwondo and one gold, two silver and a bronze in the triathlon event on the opening day.

India are currently placed at the second spot with 16 medals, including five gold, eight silvers and three bronze. India is being represented by 487 athletes in more than 15 disciplines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

