SAG: Indian men's and women's teams storm into Kho Kho finals

  • PTI
  • Kathmandu
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 19:55 IST
  • Created: 03-12-2019 19:35 IST
Indian men's and women's kho kho team registered to dominate wins over Sri Lankan teams in the semi-finals to enter the finals of the South Asian Games here on Tuesday. The men's team, led by Balasahaeb Pokarde, put up an impressive performance in defense as well as in attack to win the match by an innings and 13 points with scores of 21-8. While the women's side displayed their superiority over Sri Lanka with the final score of 32-4.

"We played really well today. We did not give the opposition any opportunity to get settled during our chase and we also managed to run well," women's team captain, Nasreen said. The men's team will now face Bangladesh in the final, while the women's side will defend their title against hosts Nepal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

