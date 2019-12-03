Soccer-Afghan official fined, banned for failing to report sexual abuse
Former Afghan football official Mohammad Hanif Sediqi Rustam has been banned from the sport for five years and fined 10,000 Swiss francs after being found guilty by FIFA's ethics committee of violations relating to the abuse of female players.
FIFA said Sediqi Rustam was a former assistant to former Afghanistan Football Federation president Keramuudin Karim who was banned for life in June following complaints lodged by several Afghan female players. FIFA said that Sediqi Rustam "was aware of such abuse" and had the duty to report it and prevent it. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
