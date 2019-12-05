Sports Minister felicitates Kho-Kho teams for winning gold in South Asian Games

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday felicitated the men's and women's kho-kho teams which had won a gold medal each at the ongoing South Asian Games in Nepal. The players, coaches and officials of the national federation called on Rijiju to share their success story in the regional multi-sporting event.

Rijiju congratulated the teams and said, "Indigenous games are a priority for the sports ministry. The government will ensure all support to kho-kho and other games as well. "My vision is to take indigenous games to the international level and also have organised leagues for all of them," he added.

Kho-Kho Federation of India President Sudhangshu Mittal said, "This is the first time that Kho-Kho as a sport is being viewed with such interest by the government." PTI PDS PDS PDS

