Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei, the fastest-ever woman marathon runner, has set her sights on next year's Olympic games, where a win will solidify her place among the greatest to have ever competed in the sport. The 25-year old mother of twins smashed Briton's Paula Radcliffe's 16-year-old world record by 81 seconds at the Chicago Marathon in October, recording a time of two hours, 14 minutes and four seconds to cap a stunning rise to the sport's summit for Kosgei who started competing internationally only four years ago. Cowboys NT Woods charged with marijuana possession

Dallas Cowboys starting nose tackle Antwaun Woods is facing charges of marijuana possession and evidence tampering, police said Thursday. Woods, who will miss his second straight game Thursday night in Chicago due to a knee sprain, was arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday night in Frisco, Texas. NBA roundup: Bucks' win streak hits 13

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 35 points and grabbed nine rebounds in 28 minutes, and the visiting Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to 13 games by rolling past the Detroit Pistons 127-103 on Wednesday. Khris Middleton had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists while Eric Bledsoe contributed 13 points, six rebounds and six assists. Robin Lopez and Ersan Ilyasova each had 10 points off the bench for the Bucks. Billionaire Steve Cohen says in talks over New York Mets stake

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen confirmed late on Wednesday that he was in talks with the owners of the New York Mets that would see him increase his investment but leave its current owners in charge of the team for another five years. Bloomberg and other media report on Wednesday that the negotiations were for the sale of an 80% stake that would value the team at $2.6 billion. NHL roundup: Jarry, Pens stop Blues with shutout

Tristan Jarry stopped all 28 shots he faced Wednesday as the Pittsburgh Penguins halted the visiting St. Louis Blues' four-game winning streak, 3-0. It was the first shutout of the season for Jarry, the third of his career. No. 1 goalie Matt Murray has won two Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh, but lately the Penguins have been leaning on Jarry, who has four starts and five appearances over the team's past six games. Olympics: FIFA's Infantino proposed as IOC member, but not Coe - Bach

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been proposed for International Olympic Committee membership, but World Athletics head Sebastian Coe will have to wait due to a conflict of interest, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Thursday. FIFA and World Athletics, the governing bodies of two of the biggest sports in the Olympics, have been without membership ever since the departure from the IOC of their respective former presidents Sepp Blatter and Lamine Diack in 2015. Seahawks can clinch playoff spot against desperate Rams

The Seattle Seahawks know exactly what is at stake when they hit the road to face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night: Win and they are in the playoffs. That is the most obvious carrot dangling. There is more, of course, like keeping their spot atop the NFC West along with the San Francisco 49ers. Boxing: I will die trying to defend my title against Joshua, says Ruiz Jr

World heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr has said he fulfilled a lifelong dream when he triumphed over Britain's Anthony Joshua in June and he would "die trying" to defend his belts in the title rematch in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Mexican-American Ruiz produced one of boxing's biggest upsets when he dethroned the previously undefeated world champion Joshua with a seventh-round stoppage at New York's Madison Square Garden. Motor racing: F1 waves chequered flag for tradition over technology

Formula One's governing body has ruled for tradition over technology when it comes to deciding the official end of a grand prix. The FIA said in a statement after a World Motor Sport Council meeting in Paris that the waved chequered flag would be reinstated next season as the "definitive end-of-race signal". More Tokyo 2020 events rescheduled to beat the heat

Tokyo 2020 organizers said on Thursday two more Olympic events, the triathlon and equestrian cross-country, have been rescheduled to earlier start times to combat the expected sweltering summer heat. Tokyo temperatures in July and August, when the city will host the Games, regularly exceed 30 degrees Celsius with high humidity adding to the discomfort, and preparing for this has proved a consistent headache for organizers.

