Andy Delort slams Neymar for teasing his opponents

Montpellier's Andy Delort said Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar does not have to tease his opponents. PSG won the match against Montpellier by 3-1 on Saturday in Ligue 1. After the match, the Brazilian international was caught having an altercation with Delort.

"Neymar? He's a great player. But it's a real shame that towards the end he felt the need to antagonise everyone," Goal.com quoted Delort as saying. "It's a shame, he's a great player, everyone respects him. But you don't have to tease your opponents, you won 3-1, that's good, that's what I said to him," he added.

Delort further stated that Neymar's attitude is well known since he came to France. "When we spoke he said to me that he does have respect for us, but it was already done. That's not respect for me. You have to show respect, a good education. His attitude is well known since he came to France," Delort said. (ANI)

