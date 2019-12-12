Left Menu
Panthers QB Newton recuperating after foot surgery

  Updated: 12-12-2019 03:16 IST
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is recovering after undergoing surgery on his left foot earlier this week. Newton underwent the operation in New York to have a Lisfranc injury repaired. There isn't yet a recovery timeline.

"I can tell you it was successful and he's back home in Atlanta rehabbing," Panthers interim coach Perry Fewell told reporters on Wednesday. "Everything looked good from that standpoint, and that is about as much as I know." Fewell said he hasn't spoken to Newton since the surgery, and indicated the club is waiting to receive more information.

Newton first injured the foot in the preseason and later aggravated it during a Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He didn't play again after the setback and was placed on injured reserve in early November. The 30-year-old Newton has one season remaining on his contract -- he is scheduled to make $18.6 million -- but there is heavy speculation the team may attempt to trade him in the offseason.

Newton passed for 572 yards, no touchdowns and one interception this season. Overall, he has thrown for 29,041 yards, 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions in 125 games (124 starts). He also has rushed for 4,806 yards and 58 scores. Newton was the NFL MVP in 2015 when he passed for 3,837 yards and a career-best 35 touchdowns while leading Carolina to the Super Bowl. He was intercepted 10 times and also rushed for 636 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Kyle Allen replaced Newton as the starter and has passed for 2,750 yards, 16 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Panthers recently fired Ron Rivera, who had been the coach for all of Newton's nine NFL seasons.

