Soccer-List of qualifiers for the last 16 of the Champions League

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 12-12-2019 03:44 IST
  • Created: 12-12-2019 03:44 IST
A list of the 16 teams who have qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League following Wednesday's final round of group matches. (* denotes group winners) Atalanta (Italy)

Atletico Madrid (Spain) Barcelona (Spain)*

Bayern Munich (Germany)* Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Chelsea (England) Juventus (Italy)*

RB Leipzig (Germany)* Liverpool (England, holders)*

Manchester City (England)* Napoli (Italy)

Olympique Lyonnais (France) Paris St Germain (France)*

Real Madrid (Spain) Tottenham Hotspur (England)

Valencia (Spain)*

