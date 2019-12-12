Soccer-List of qualifiers for the last 16 of the Champions League
A list of the 16 teams who have qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League following Wednesday's final round of group matches. (* denotes group winners) Atalanta (Italy)
Atletico Madrid (Spain) Barcelona (Spain)*
Bayern Munich (Germany)* Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
Chelsea (England) Juventus (Italy)*
RB Leipzig (Germany)* Liverpool (England, holders)*
Manchester City (England)* Napoli (Italy)
Olympique Lyonnais (France) Paris St Germain (France)*
Real Madrid (Spain) Tottenham Hotspur (England)
Valencia (Spain)*
