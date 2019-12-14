Left Menu
Cricket-NZ bowled out for 166, Australia lead by 251 in first test

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Perth
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 13:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 13:14 IST
Australia's disciplined attack overcame the absence of Josh Hazlewood to bowl New Zealand out cheaply in the opening session on the third day as the hosts gained a lead of 251 in the first test on Saturday.

New Zealand, in reply to Australia's first innings 416, struggled against sustained bowling in the day-night match and were dismissed for 166 on the stroke of the first break, Ross Taylor top-scoring for the tourists with 80. Mitchell Starc claimed his second five-wicket haul in as many tests after missing most of the recent Ashes series.

Openers David Warner (one not out) and Joe Burns safely played out one over, as Australia reached the long break at one for 0. Hazlewood was ruled out of the rest of the Perth test after suffering a hamstring injury on day two.

Both teams are without a paceman after debutant New Zealand quick Lockie Ferguson, himself a replacement for injured spearhead Trent Boult, damaged his calf on day one. Resuming at 109-5, New Zealand's hopes of reducing the deficit rested on veterans Taylor and BJ Watling taking advantage of the favorable batting conditions.

Shortly after play began the batsmen were involved in a calamitous mix-up only for Watling to survive being run out on one when wicketkeeper Tim Paine fumbled the returning throw to the stumps. Watling's luck, however, ran out when he chopped onto his stumps and was bowled by Pat Cummins for eight.

Taylor was dismissed on the stroke of drinks when he edged to slip off-spinner Nathan Lyon. Colin de Grandhomme played several attacking strokes before falling controversially for 23 when he was adjudged caught on the glove off a fierce bouncer from Starc. De Grandhomme reviewed but third umpire Marais Erasmus stuck with the on-field decision after long deliberation.

Oppressive conditions continued for the third straight day as the temperature peaked at 41 degrees Celsius. New Zealand has only won one test in Australia since their sole series triumph across the Tasman Sea in 1985-86.

