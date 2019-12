Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Second Test scoreboard

Karachi, Dec 19 (AFP) Scoreboard on the opening day of the second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at National stadium on Thursday: Pakistan 1st innings

Shan Masood b Fernando 5 Abid Ali lbw b Kumara 38

Azhar Ali b Fernando 0 Babar Azam st Dickwella b Embuldeniya 60

Asad Shafiq c Fernando b Kumara 63 Haris Sohail lbw b Embuldeniya 9

Mohammad Rizwan b Kumara 4 Yasir Shah lbw b Kumara 0

Mohammad Abbas c de Silva b Embuldeniya 0 Shaheen Shah Afridi c Mathews b Embuldeniya 5

Naseem Shah not out 1 Extras: (b 4, lb 2) 6

Total: (all out; 59.3 overs) 191 Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-10, 3-65, 4-127, 5-167, 6-172, 7-172, 8-179, 9-185.

Bowling: Fernando 13-3-31-2, Kumara 18-5-49-4, Karunaratne 1-0-11-0, Embuldeniya 20.3-3-71-4, Perera 7-0-23-0.

Sri Lanka O. Fernando c Rizwan b Shaheen 4

D. Karunaratne b Abbas 25 K. Mendis c Haris b Abbas 13

A. Mathews not out 8 L. Embuldeniya not out 3

Extras: (lb 6, w5) 11 Total: (for three wkts; 19 overs) 64

Fall of wickets: 1-28, 2-39, 3-61. Bowling: Shaheen 6-2-18-1, Abbas 8-3-21-2, Naseem 5-0-19-0. (AFP) APA

