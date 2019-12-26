Australia v New Zealand 2nd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard from the first day of the second Test between Australia and New Zealand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday: Australia 1st innings

J. Burns b Boult 0 D. Warner c Southee b Wagner 41

M. Labuschagne b de Grandhomme 63 S. Smith not out 77

M. Wade c Watling b de Grandhomme 38 T. Head not out 25

Extras (lb11, b1, w1) 13 Total (four wickets; 90 overs) 257

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-61, 3-144, 4-216. Bowling: Boult 20-2-60-1, Southee 21-5-63-0, de Grandhomme 21-5-48-2, Wagner 21-7-40-1, Santner 7-1-34-0. (

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.