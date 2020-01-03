Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia coast to lunch after illness wreaks havoc with New Zealand

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 07:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 07:18 IST
UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia coast to lunch after illness wreaks havoc with New Zealand
Image Credit: Twitter(@CricketAus )

Australia reached lunch on 95 for one in the third test against a New Zealand side rendered almost unrecognisable by illness and injury at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. Black Caps captain Kane Williamson and batsman Henry Nicholls were ruled out of the match by the flu virus just before the toss, while spinner Mitch Santner did not leave the team hotel after his condition worsened overnight.

Tom Latham was named captain of the side in Williamson's place and his first act was to lose a toss New Zealand would have been desperate to win after selecting two spinners and dropping paceman Tim Southee. Australia, already assured of winning the three-match series after big victories in Perth and Melbourne, took the obvious decision to bat first and largely prospered in the face of a makeshift New Zealand attack.

David Warner reached the first break unbeaten on 48 with Marnus Labuschagne alongside him on 28 not out in a partnership of in-form batsmen that already looked ominously settled. Warner's opening partner Joe Burns was the one Australian batsman to fall, continuing his disappointing run of form when he squared up to a Colin de Grandhomme delivery and was caught by Ross Taylor in the slips for 18.

De Grandhomme opened the bowling with Matt Henry after New Zealand decided to give Southee a rest because of the heavy workload he has already undertaken on the tour. With Southee's usual strike partner Trent Boult ruled out by injury, New Zealand started a test for the first time in more than a decade without one of the pair or Williamson in the side.

Both teams were wearing black armbands in memory of those who have lost their lives in the bushfires and lined up before the match to unite with the crowd in a minute of applause for the emergency services fighting the conflagrations. The skies were clear of the bushfire smoke that has shrouded the city on several occasions over the last few months and has organisers prepared for delays during the match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-US says it kills top Iranian commander Soleimani in air strike

Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, was killed early on Friday in a US air strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport, the Pentagon said. Top Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also killed in th...

Herro helps Heat surge past Raptors

Rookie Tyler Herro scored 11 straight second-half points as the Miami Heat continued its hot streak at home, defeating the Toronto Raptors 84-76 on Thursday night. Miami has the best home record in the NBA at 16-1.However, the game between ...

Burns, Sharks slip by Penguins in OT

Brent Burns scored a power-play goal at 202 of overtime Thursday to give the visiting San Jose Sharks a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. After a scoreless third period, the Sharks went to a four-on-three man-advantage in overtime when ...

Trump ordered killing of Iran Guards commander: Pentagon

US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, who died in Baghdad in a decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad, the Pentagon said Thursday.General Soleimani was active...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020