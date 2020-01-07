Soccer-West Ham's Fredericks out for several weeks with hamstring strain

West Ham United defender Ryan Fredericks has been ruled out for at least a month after suffering a hamstring strain in Sunday's FA Cup third-round win at Gillingham, the Premier League club said on Monday. The damage suffered by the 27-year-old fullback was revealed by a scan on Monday.

"Ryan injured his hamstring while chasing back late in the first half and was assessed immediately before undergoing a scan," West Ham's medical chief Richard Collinge told the club's website https://www.whufc.com/news/articles/2020/january/06-january/ryan-fredericks-injury-update. "He will now begin a period of rehabilitation and recovery, with the plan being to return to action before the end of February."

