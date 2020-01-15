Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man United scrap plans for Middle East break

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 08:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 08:25 IST
Soccer-Man United scrap plans for Middle East break
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said the club have scrapped plans for a winter training camp in the Middle East because of security concerns. United do not play between Premier League matches at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Feb. 1 and at Chelsea on Feb. 17.

Solskjaer took his squad to Dubai in January last year but confirmed similar plans were shelved in the wake of an American air strike at Baghdad airport this month that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. "We were looking at the Middle East but that is definitely not going to happen," Solskjaer told British media.

"I am going to give them a few days off. I don't know where they will all scatter around but we will stay in Europe."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Cambodia begins treason trial of opposition leader as criticism mounts

A Cambodian court convened on Wednesday to begin the trial of opposition party leader Kem Sokha on charges of treason in a case that has drawn condemnation from rights groups as a move by longtime leader Hun Sen to crush political rivals.Di...

Toews' OT goal caps Blackhawks' rally vs. Senators

Jonathan Toews scored 42 seconds into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied for a 3-2 win over the host Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. Dominik Kubalik added two goals for the Blackhawks, continuing a torrid stretch in which he has...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip ahead of U.S.-China trade deal signing

Stocks slipped in Asian trade on Wednesday as investors awaited the signing of an initial U.S.-China trade deal, with sentiment somewhat dented by comments from the U.S. Treasury Secretary that tariffs would remain in place for now. MSCIs b...

HIGHLIGHTS-Biden, Sanders face off on war and trade at Democratic debate

Six Democrats squared off in a televised debate on Tuesday in Iowa, their last chance to make the case for their candidacies to a national audience before the partys presidential nominating process kicks off in the state on Feb. 3. The even...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020