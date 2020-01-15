Left Menu
Young, Huerter help Hawks stop skid vs. Suns

  • Updated: 15-01-2020 09:25 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Trae Young scored 36 points and Kevin Huerter flirted with a triple-double as the Atlanta Hawks ended their four-game losing streak with a 123-110 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. Young showed no ill effects from the sore left hamstring that kept him out of Sunday's game against Brooklyn. Young scored 23 in the second half and posted his 20th game with at least 30 points this season.

Huerter was 8-for-14 from the floor and scored 23 points. He set career highs with 15 rebounds and eight assists. Huerter settled for his first double-double and his third 20-point game of the season. John Collins added 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks.

Phoenix was led by Devin Booker, who scored 39 points -- the eighth time in the last 10 games he's scored 30-plus -- and grabbed seven rebounds. But Booker was ejected with 1:35 remaining after a technical foul for unsportsmanlike conduct. Deandre Ayton added 20 points and 10 rebounds while Mikal Bridges came off the bench to score 15 for Phoenix.

The Hawks earned a split in the two-game season series with the Suns and defeated Phoenix for the sixth straight year in Atlanta. Atlanta had a 56-51 halftime lead and extended the advantage to 15 points when Young made 2 of 3 free throws to give the Hawks a 72-57 edge with 8:28 remaining in the third quarter.

But the Suns went on a 21-6 run and tied the score on Booker's 3-pointer with 2:43 left in the period. Atlanta took an 84-83 lead into the final quarter when Collins slammed home an alley-oop pass from Huerter in the closing second. Atlanta took control in the fourth quarter and held a 110-100 lead after Young hit a 3-pointer with 4:34 remaining.

The Hawks were playing without both their starting big men. Alex Len was out with back soreness and Bruno Fernando was on the bench in street clothes, missing his fourth game with personal reasons. Phoenix was without Ricky Rubio, who was awaiting the birth of his child. The Suns continue their three-game East Coast road trip on Thursday at New York. The Hawks play at San Antonio on Friday.

