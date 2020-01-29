Lea Tahuhu included in New Zealand squad for Women's T20 World Cup

Lea Tahuhu has been included in New Zealand's squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, as New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced the 15-member team on Wednesday. Last year, Amy Satterthwaite had announced that she would be taking a break from cricket to have her first child with Tahuhu and with the baby arriving earlier this month, the 29-year-old Tahuhu gave the ODI series against South Africa a miss.

New Zealand recently lost the ODI series against South Africa. The hosts went down in the first two ODIs, and the final match will be played on Thursday. White Ferns squad for the Women's T20 World Cup: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest, Lea Tahuhu.

The Women's T20 World Cup will be played in Australia from February 21-March 8. New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka in their first match of the tournament on February 22. (ANI)

