Eight french nationals caught in Japanese avalanche, one unconscious - TV Asahi
Eight French nationals were caught up in an avalanche on Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido, TV Asahi reported on Thursday, with one of them unconscious having suffered a heart attack.
Public broadcaster NHK said the victims included men and women. Further details were not immediately available.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
