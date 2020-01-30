Eight french nationals caught in Japanese avalanche, one unconscious - TV Asahi

Eight French nationals were caught up in an avalanche on Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido, TV Asahi reported on Thursday, with one of them unconscious having suffered a heart attack.

Public broadcaster NHK said the victims included men and women. Further details were not immediately available.

