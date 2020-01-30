Left Menu
Saina joining party indicative of Modi govt's popularity: BJP

  PTI
  • |
  Hyderabad
  • |
  Updated: 30-01-2020 14:59 IST
  • |
  Created: 30-01-2020 14:59 IST
Welcoming star shuttler Saina Nehwal into the party fold, the BJP in Telangana on Thursday said her joining the party is indicative of the popularity of the Modi government. Nehwal's presence would help the BJP in Telangana and other places in the country, state BJP leaders said.

"Celebrities like Saina Nehwal joining BJP, it's an indication, (of) Modi's charisma, Modi government's performance, people are looking towards BJP, throughout the country," state BJP president K Laxman told PTI. "I really welcome (her) and she is a part of Hyderabad. Definitely, it'sgoing to help us," he said.

BJP MLC and party's Hyderabad unit president N Ramachander Rao said the national party would give a suitable role for Nehwal. "She is also interested to work for the party in any assignment... that's what she told the media also in Delhi.

Definitely, her role will strengthen the BJP wherever she works," he said. The party in Telangana would also use her services in the state, he added.

Asked if she would campaign in the assembly polls in the national capital, he said: "Maybe. Many teams are working in Delhi elections and she is also likely to work..." Saina Nehwal, a native of Haryana, is settled in Hyderabad and married to fellow shuttler Parupalli Kashyap. Nehwal, a former world number one badminton player, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an "inspiration" with his "hard work" for the country.PTI SJR BN BN.

