Scoreboard
New Zealand Innings: Martin Guptill c Rahul b Bumrah 4
Colin Munro run out (Thakur/Kohli) 64 Tim Seifert run out (Rahul) 57
Tom Bruce b Chahal 0 Ross Taylor c Shreyas Iyer b SN Thakur 24
Daryl Mitchell c Shivam Dube b SN Thakur 4 Mitchell Santner run out (Samson/Rahul) 2
Scott Kuggeleijn not out 0 Extras: (LB-7,W-3) 10
Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 Overs) 165 Fall of wickets: 22-1, 96-2, 97-3, 159-4, 163-5, 164-6, 165-7.
Bowling: Shardul Thakur 4-0-33-2, Navdeep Saini 4-0-29-0, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-20-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-38-1, Washington Sundar 2-0-24-0, Shivam Dube 2-0-14-0.
