HIGHLIGHTS-Soccer-January transfer deadline day moves

  Updated: 31-01-2020 19:05 IST
  Created: 31-01-2020 19:05 IST
Latest news and highlights from Europe's top football leagues on transfer deadline day (all times GMT): 1320 BLADES SIGN DUTCH STRIKER ZIVKOVIC

Sheffield United have followed up the signing of Sander Berge with the capture of Dutch goalscorer Richairo Zivkovic. Zivkovic joins Chris Wilder's squad on loan from Chinese club Changchun Yatai but the Blades have an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

"People will recognise we do sometimes go left field with our signings, but we've worked very hard on this one, because we have had to," Wilder said. "He will give us genuine pace at the top of the pitch. We're learning all the time this season, but pace in the Premier League is key and Richairo is someone we think can kick us on."

