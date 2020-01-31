HIGHLIGHTS-Soccer-January transfer deadline day moves
Latest news and highlights from Europe's top football leagues on transfer deadline day (all times GMT): 1320 BLADES SIGN DUTCH STRIKER ZIVKOVIC
Sheffield United have followed up the signing of Sander Berge with the capture of Dutch goalscorer Richairo Zivkovic. Zivkovic joins Chris Wilder's squad on loan from Chinese club Changchun Yatai but the Blades have an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.
"People will recognise we do sometimes go left field with our signings, but we've worked very hard on this one, because we have had to," Wilder said. "He will give us genuine pace at the top of the pitch. We're learning all the time this season, but pace in the Premier League is key and Richairo is someone we think can kick us on."
READ MORE Carrasco returns to Atletico after Chinese sojourn
Solskjaer doesn't expect deadline day arrivals at Man United Southampton's Soares joins Arsenal on loan
Blades sign Norwegian Berge for club record fee Newcastle complete loan deal for Spurs defender Rose
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Chris Wilder
- Europe
- Sheffield United
- Chinese
- Arsenal
- Spurs
- Premier League
- Atletico
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Chinese financial institutions can cope with foreign competition - c.bank
Chinese financial institutions can cope with foreign competition - c.bank
Report on alleged Chinese corruption in Maldives due by June - minister
UPDATE 2-Japan confirms case of new Chinese virus, spread is "concerning"
U.S., Chinese officials discussed North Korea negotiations, U.N. sanctions -State Dept