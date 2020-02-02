NHL roundup: Oilers dominate heated win over Flames

Connor McDavid scored twice, and Leon Draisaitl collected four assists to lead the visiting Edmonton Oilers to an 8-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night in an old-time Battle of Alberta matchup. The Oilers, who collected wins on consecutive nights, have an 8-1-2 record in their last 11 games. They scored twice in the first 65 seconds and led 4-1 early in the third before the Flames scored consecutive goals.

Edmonton responded to Calgary's rally with two more goals from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Caleb Jones to regain control before madness ensued A line brawl broke out in the final minute of the second period, including a rare fight between Oilers goalie Mike Smith and Calgary netminder Cam Talbot. The fracas began with Talbot throwing punches at Sam Gagner in the Flames' end, and Talbot also got into it with Alex Chiasson before Smith approached center ice and invited Talbot to tussle.

Rangers 1, Red Wings 0 Henrik Lundqvist recorded his first shutout since the 2017-18 season, and visiting New York notched its second win over Detroit in as many nights.

New York won 4-2 on Friday on its home ice in the first game since the All-Star break for both teams. The 37-year-old Lundqvist, who is having the worst season of his storied career, made 33 saves Saturday while collecting his first shutout since Nov. 19, 2017. Lundqvist has five career shutout against the Wings. Mika Zibanejad scored the only goal of the game on a power play in the opening period. Detroit's losing streak reached eight games despite 30 saves from Jonathan Bernier. The Wings, who have the league's worst record, have been shut out five times this season.

Lightning 3, Sharks 0 Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Curtis McElhinney made 30 saves for his first shutout of the season as Tampa Bay won at San Jose.

Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat also scored for the Lightning, who went 3-0-1 on their four-game trip to Dallas, Los Angeles, Anaheim and San Jose, and improved to 15-2-1 in their past 18 games. Tampa Bay also improved to 8-0-0 this season against Pacific Division teams. San Jose goaltender Aaron Dell stopped 32 of 34 shots, but the Sharks lost their second straight and dropped to 1-5-0 in their past six games.

Bruins 6, Wild 1 Defenseman Torey Krug collected two goals and two assists as Boston breezed past Minnesota in Saint Paul, Minn.

All-Star Game MVP David Pastrnak recorded his career high-tying 38th goal to highlight his three-point performance for the Bruins, who went 3-for-3 on the power play in the second period. Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk each had a goal and an assist, and Jaroslav Halak made 25 saves to help Boston improve to 7-2-1 in its last 10 games overall. The Bruins have also won six in a row versus the Wild.

Canucks 4, Islanders 3 (OT) Quinn Hughes scored his second goal of the game 42 seconds into overtime as visiting Vancouver remained red-hot with a win over New York.

Hughes' goal on the only shot of overtime gave the Canucks their fifth straight win and improved them to 14-3-0 since Dec. 19. J.T. Miller and Tim Schaller also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 34 saves. Brock Nelson's goal during the final minute of regulation forced overtime for the Islanders, who have lost four of five (1-2-2) and are just 13-12-4 since a franchise-record 17-game point streak from Oct. 12-Nov. 23. Michael Dal Colle and Jordan Eberle also scored for New York, while goalie Thomas Greiss recorded 20 saves.

Jets 5, Blues 2 Jack Roslovic scored twice and added an assist as Winnipeg beat visiting St. Louis to snap a five-game losing streak.

Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves for the Jets, who won for just the second time in their last nine games. Andrew Copp, Blake Wheeler and Patrik Laine also scored for Winnipeg, and Sami Niku and Mark Scheifele each had two assists. Brayden Schenn and Ryan O'Reilly scored, and Jordan Binnington stopped 28 of 31 shots for the Blues, who are 1-6-1 in their last eight road games.

Canadiens 4, Panthers 0 Defenseman Jeff Petry posted a career-high four assists, and Carey Price stopped 29 shots to lead host Montreal over Florida.

Petry has seven points (one goal, six assists) in two games against the Panthers this season. He logged helpers on goals by Nick Suzuki, Artturi Lehkonen, Tomas Tatar and Brendan Gallagher. The Panthers, who lost captain Aleksander Barkov in the second period with a lower-body injury, had their six-game winning streak snapped. Coach Joel Quenneville said afterward that Barkov's injury did not appear to be serious.

Flyers 6, Avalanche 3 Kevin Hayes and Joel Farabee scored two goals apiece to lift host Philadelphia past Colorado.

Matt Niskanen had a goal and an assist, Scott Laughton also scored and Sean Couturier recorded three assists for the Flyers, who improved to 18-4-4 at home. Hayes also had an assist. Flyers goaltender Alex Lyon made 28 saves. Andre Burakovsky and Nikita Zadorov each had a goal and an assist, while Mikko Rantanen also scored for the Avalanche, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer stopped 22 shots.

Sabres 2, Blue Jackets 1 (OT) Jack Eichel scored the game-winning goal 36 seconds into overtime as Buffalo cooled off visiting Columbus.

The Sabres gained possession on the faceoff in the extra period and never relinquished the puck. Eichel entered the offensive zone from the left, moved over into the right circle and zipped home his career-high 31st goal on the only overtime shot. It was his team-best third OT winner this season. Evan Rodrigues scored, and Rasmus Dahlin, Rasmus Ristolainen and Sam Reinhart contributed assists for the Sabres, who improved to 5-1-0 in matinee contests this season.

Maple Leafs 2, Senators 1 (OT) Mitch Marner scored a power-play goal at 3:54 of overtime, and Toronto defeated visiting Ottawa.

The Maple Leafs killed off an interference penalty to Tyson Barrie during the overtime, then went on the power play with 1:20 to play when the Senators' Mike Reilly was called for interference. Marner scored his 14th goal of the season on a slap shot. Jason Spezza also scored for the Leafs, against the team he spent 11 seasons with. Michael Hutchinson, making his first start since Jan. 4, made 24 saves for Toronto and won his fourth straight start.

Blackhawks 3, Coyotes 2 (SO) Brandon Saad's two goals, 40 saves by goaltender Corey Crawford and shootout goals from Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane gave visiting Chicago a win over Arizona.

The Blackhawks have won six of their last seven games, while the Coyotes have lost five straight and are 1-5-3 in their last nine games. Brad Richardson and Conor Garland scored for Arizona, but the Coyotes missed both shots in the shootout after rallying from a 2-0 deficit to get the game to overtime.

Golden Knights 3, Predators 0 Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 19 shots for his third shutout of the season while leading visiting Vegas to a victory over Nashville.

It was the 59th career shutout for Fleury, breaking a tie with Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne -- who had 36 saves -- for 19th place on the NHL's all-time list and moving into a tie with Evgeni Nabokov for 18th place. Chandler Stephenson, Nicolas Roy and Reilly Smith scored for the Golden Knights, who won both ends of a back-to-back that started with a 4-3 victory at Carolina on Friday.

Stars 3, Devils 2 (OT) Joe Pavelski scored with 3:21 remaining in overtime as Dallas edged New Jersey in Newark, N.J.

Joel Kiviranta scored his first career goal 5:04 into the third for the Stars, after Jason Dickinson scored late in the second period. Ben Bishop made 29 saves and improved to 12-2 lifetime against the Devils. Kevin Rooney scored a short-handed goal in the first period, and Nico Hischier scored with 8:07 left in the third period for New Jersey, which hasn't lost to the Stars at home in regulation since March 15, 2000. Louis Domingue made 28 saves as the Devils dropped to 1-3-2 in their last six games.

Ducks 3, Kings 1 Ryan Miller made 46 saves, his most in a game since January 2016, to lift visiting Anaheim over Los Angeles.

Miller, 39, was making his 13th start as the backup to John Gibson this season. He improved to 11-6-4 in 22 career starts against Los Angeles, including 2-0 this season. He had 34 saves in a 4-2 win against the visiting Kings on Dec. 2. Max Jones, Derek Grant and Jacob Larsson scored for Anaheim, which has won four of six. Tyler Toffoli scored a power-play goal, and Jonathan Quick made 25 saves for the Kings, who haven't won at Staples Center since a 5-3 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.