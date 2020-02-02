.
New Zealand: Martin Guptill lbw b Bumrah 2
Colin Munro b Washington Sundar 15 Tim Seifert c Samson b Navdeep Saini 50
Tom Bruce run out 0 Ross Taylorc Rahul b Navdeep Saini 53
Daryl Mitchell b Bumrah 2 Mitchell Santnerc Manish Pandey b Thakur 6
Scott Kuggeleijnc Washington Sundar b Thakur 0 Tim Southee b Bumrah 6
Ish Sodhi not out 16 Hamish Bennett not out 1
Extras: (LB-1, W-3, NB-1) 5 Total: 156/9 in 20 overs
Fall of wickets: 7-1, 17-2, 17-3, 116-4, 119-5, 131-6, 132-7, 133-8, 141-9 Bowling: Washington Sundar 3-0-20-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-1-12-3, Navdeep Saini 4-0-23-2, Shardul Thakur 4-0-38-2, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-28-0, Shivam Dube 1-0-34-0.
