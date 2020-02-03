Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-South Africa not fazed by playing world champions England

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 16:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 16:13 IST
Cricket-South Africa not fazed by playing world champions England

New South Africa captain Quinton de Kock says facing world champions England will be just like playing any other team as they prepare for the three-match one-day international series starting at Newlands on Tuesday.

South Africa are seeking to rebuild after a disastrous World Cup in England last year in which the hosts claimed the trophy in thrilling fashion with victory over New Zealand in the final. This will be England’s first match since the decider at Lord's in July.

"It is just like playing any other team," De Kock told reporters on Monday. "Just because you have a World Cup doesn’t change anything. It is still the normal England team we will play against. “I remember last time they came here (in 2016) we did pretty well and won the series. So it doesn’t really matter if they are World Cup winners or not. It is the same as if we are playing Australia, India, Bangladesh, or whoever.”

South Africa have struggled in both the ODI and test formats in the last 12 months, and while there could be a certain amount of experimentation as they begin a new cycle to the 2023 World Cup, De Kock says most important is to get a series win. "We have new guys that have come in and they bring a lot of energy. We have guys who will potentially make their debut, so the team is very excited," he said.

"We are in a rebuilding phase and we are looking forward to the next World Cup squad. We want to give the opportunities to youngsters and help them grow as cricketers. "But for this series, we just want to win. There is a lot of time to give opportunities, but for us right now it is better to get a series win, just for the morale of the team."

England have rested Ben Stokes, arguably the world’s best all-rounder, but De Kock says there is still much quality in the squad. "It’s always nice not to have to play against Ben Stokes, but they still have quality players," he said. "There are World Cup winners that are part of the squad and they have also got exciting young players.

"To start off with a win would be great for the team environment and the boys seem to be up for it.” (Editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Rose Valley: ED attaches Rs 70 cr assets of 3 entities, including one linked to SRK

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth over Rs 70 crore of three entities, including a company that owns actor Shah Rukh Khans IPL cricket team, in connection with its money laundering probe in the Rose Valley ponzi scam case...

Sebi sets position limit for rupee derivatives trade at IFSC

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday fixed position limit for market participants trading on exchanges at international financial services centres IFSCs for currency futures and options contracts involving the Indian rupee. This comes after the...

HIGHLIGHTS-Johnson says UK doesn't need EU rules for a post-Brexit trade deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out his negotiating terms for trade talks with the European Union in a speech in London on Monday. Below are the highlights of the speechON RELATIONS WITH THE EU There is no need for a free trade agr...

UPDATE 1-Recording shows Iran knew immediately it had shot down plane -Zelenskiy

A leaked audio recording of an Iranian pilot talking to the control tower in Tehran shows that Iran knew immediately it had shot down a Ukrainian airliner last month, Ukraines president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.On the recording, which was p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020