Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stars aim to continue surge vs. Islanders

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 14:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 13:55 IST
Stars aim to continue surge vs. Islanders
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

Goals likely will be at a premium but overtime will be a distinct possibility Tuesday night when the New York Islanders host the Dallas Stars. The Stars will look to complete a perfect three-game East Coast road trip after beating the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night and the New Jersey Devils 3-2 in overtime on Saturday.

The Islanders' most recent game was Saturday when they returned from the All-Star break and fell to the visiting Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in overtime. Dallas' victory Monday continued a second-half surge but also represented an offensive outburst of sorts for the defensive-minded Stars, who along with Boston have allowed the fewest goals in the NHL this season at 130. The five goals were the most by Dallas since a 5-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 21, while the regulation win was the Stars' first since a 3-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 9.

The Stars are 3-1-0 since the All-Star break, which arrived at an opportune time following back-to-back blowout losses, 4-1 to the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 16 and 7-0 to the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 18. Dallas' first two wins in the second half of the season were both 3-2 overtime decisions, over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Jan. 27 and over New Jersey on Saturday. "You don't want to base anything on our last game going into the break, trust me," Stars interim coach Rick Bowness said with a laugh following the Monday morning skate. "We just threw that one away as quickly as it was over. We're giving ourselves a chance to win every game. We're playing good defense, and we're going into overtime more because of our lack of scoring.

"At least we're giving ourselves a chance to win every game since the break. Our goaltending's been exceptional, and that's how we have to win games. So we'll take the wins any way we can get them." In that regard, the Stars are the mirror image of the Islanders, who have allowed only 134 goals while playing 16 overtime games.

The Islanders hit the All-Star break with five losses in their previous seven games (2-3-2) and 15 losses in 28 games (13-12-3) since a franchise-record, 17-game point streak from Oct. 12 through Nov. 23. An 8-2 rout of the NHL-worst Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 14 marks the only time New York has scored more than four goals since a 6-5 shootout loss to the Ducks on Dec. 21. The Islanders' issues weren't solved Saturday, but forcing overtime and outshooting the Canucks 37-24 provided some encouragement for a team struggling to hang onto a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

"I felt we probably deserved to win the game, but hockey's not like that, as you know," Islanders coach Barry Trotz said after practice Monday. "We've lost points in some previous games where you look like you had a point in the bag -- and maybe two points in the bag -- and they've gone away.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand loggers, U.S. food exporters suffer from China's virus clampdown

The economic impact of Chinas coronavirus lockdown is being felt across the globe, with exporters, miners and manufacturers of everything from coal and timber to meat and fruit facing delays and potential shipment cancellations. As the most...

2 killed, student leader injured in separate incidents in Bihar

Two persons were shot dead and the Bihar unit president of the Rashtriya Lok Samata Partys student wing was injured by gunmen in separate incidents in Bihar, police said on Tuesday. In the first incident, Balal Raza, the Bihar unit presiden...

FOREX-Australian dollar, offshore yuan rise as risk appetite picks up

The Australian dollar and offshore yuan rose on Tuesday as risk appetite picked up, although the spread of coronavirus in China remained a threat. The Australian dollar rose 0.5 to 0.6725, pulling away from a 10 12-year low of 0.6670 touche...

UNAMID supports major consultative conferences for Sudan peace talks

El Fasher, North Darfur The Joint Field Committee JFC, consisting of the Transitional Government of Sudan TGoS and the Sudan Revolutionary Front SRF- Darfur Track in partnership with UNAMID, organized two consultative conferences to identif...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020