Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will be back soon, says Archer after getting ruled out of Sri Lanka Test series, IPL 2020

England pacer Jofra Archer on Thursday said that he will "be back soon" after getting ruled out of Sri Lanka Test series and Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to an elbow injury.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 18:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 18:53 IST
Will be back soon, says Archer after getting ruled out of Sri Lanka Test series, IPL 2020
Jofra Archer (Photo/Jofra Archer Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

England pacer Jofra Archer on Thursday said that he will "be back soon" after getting ruled out of Sri Lanka Test series and Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to an elbow injury. Taking to Twitter, Archer wrote, "Be back soon."

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that Archer will not take part in the Sri Lanka Test series and IPL 2020 season due to stress fracture in his right elbow. "Archer underwent further scans on his injured right elbow yesterday in the UK which confirmed a low-grade stress fracture," the ECB said in a statement on Thursday.

He will now commence an injury rehabilitation programme with the ECB medical team with a view to be ready for the international summer campaign starting in June against the West Indies in a three-match Test series. Archer headed back to Britain from South Africa earlier in a bid to regain full fitness after a sore right elbow saw him miss the final three Tests of England's 3-1 series win over the Proteas.

England is scheduled to tour Sri Lanka to play two-match Test series, commencing from March 19. The 24-year-old seamer was last featured in the first Test against South Africa in December last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-South African Airways to cut routes in rescue effort

South African Airways SAA, which entered a form of bankruptcy protection in December, will scale back some of its domestic and international routes from the end of February, specialists appointed to try to rescue the airline said on Thursda...

Motor racing-Haas F1 revert to old colours with car that has to deliver

U.S.-owned Haas became the first Formula One team to offer a glimpse of their 2020 car on Thursday with a return to their old grey, red and black colours after a difficult season in black and gold. Digital renderings were released on the te...

Campaigning for Delhi polls ends

Campaigning for Delhi Assembly polls came to a close on Thursday putting an end to rallies and roadshows by leaders as Delhiites prepare to vote on February 8. The campaign, which was marked by aggressive rallies and roadshows of parties in...

Over 1.25 lakh panchayats provided with Broadband connectivity: PM Modi

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in his reply in Rajya Sabha, to the Motion of Thanks to the Presidents Address, said that in the last five years Government has brought new thoughts and new approaches to the governance. Referring to Digita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020