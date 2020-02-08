Left Menu
Development News Edition

It's been awesome to be with this group: Kyle Jamieson

New Zealand debutant pacer Kyle Jamieson said "it is been awesome" to be with the talented group after he won the 'man-of-the-match' in their 22-run win over India in the second ODI at Eden Park on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Auckland
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 18:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 18:59 IST
It's been awesome to be with this group: Kyle Jamieson
Kyle Jamieson. Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand debutant pacer Kyle Jamieson said "it is been awesome" to be with the talented group after he won the 'man-of-the-match' in their 22-run win over India in the second ODI at Eden Park on Saturday. "It is been awesome. It is a pretty special group to be part of it. Already I have learned so much that is the real privilege to be part of," the right-arm pacer told reporters in the post-match conference.

The 25-year-old played a knock of 25 runs and also bagged two wickets for 42 runs in his maiden ODI. The hosts defeated Men in Blue by 22 runs. "Pretty surreal, you kinda grow up dreaming of these moments and pick your first cap and just to make an impact and you know to play some sort of role in helping us you know first to get to a total and then you know restrict you know a pretty good batting line-up is very pleasing and then to have a series win is also that kind of tops it all," Jamieson said.

In the final few overs of the Kiwis innings, Ross Taylor managed to get hold off the quick bowlers, and he allowed the hosts to go past the 270-run mark. He ended up stitching together a partnership of 74 runs with Jamieson. "We were just trying to get through on the 50 overs and then my role became about how do I get Ross (Taylor) on strike, how do we you know what end do we attack, you know what total do we need to get to and you know, we ended up getting a little bit more because we kind of extended (unclear) which was good but so yeah pretty simple, really from Ross which is good," Jamieson said.

"When I was growing up, I was a batter so I would probably try to score a hundred on debut. Not cry for that, I guess as I'm growing older I probably comes down and moreover how can I contribute to the team and how can we win a game and series," he added. With this win, New Zealand have gained a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series. The final match of the series will be played at Bay Oval on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Authorities: 7 killed in house fire in central Mississippi

Clinton, Miss. AP Seven people have been killed in a house fire early Saturday in central Mississippi, authorities said. The fire happened around 1230 a.m. in Clinton, which is outside Jackson, Clinton Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge told local...

1 killed, three soldiers injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K's Poonch

A soldier was killed and three others were injured on Saturday as the Pakistani army violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing of small arms and mortar shelling along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district,...

Bengal govt withdraws pool car circular issued to schools

The West Bengal government on Saturday withdrew the notification that mandated car pool and bus services for ferrying students in 26 schools of the city. State education minister Partha Chatterjee said the circular was issued by the offici...

J-K admin sanctions Rs 25 crore for 125 community bunkers in Kupwara, Baramulla

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has sanctioned Rs 25 crore for construction of 125 community bunkers in areas vulnerable to cross-border shelling in districts of Kupwara and Baramulla, officials said on Saturday.To safeguard human live...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020