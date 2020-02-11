Soccer-Klinsmann steps down as Hertha coach after 10 weeks in charge

Juergen Klinsmann on Tuesday resigned as Hertha Berlin coach after only 10 weeks in charge, citing a lack of support and trust.

Former World Cup winner Klinsmann had replaced Ante Covic as head coach in late November with Hertha struggling in the relegation zone.

But despite pledges to turn things around and make the team a powerhouse in Germany in the next few seasons, Hertha have managed only one win in their last five league games and are in 14th spot, six points above the relegation play-off spot.

