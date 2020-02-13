Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. underlying consumer prices rise in January

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 19:01 IST
U.S. underlying consumer prices rise in January
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

U.S. underlying consumer prices picked up in January as households paid more for rents and clothing, supporting the Federal Reserve's contention that inflation would gradually rise toward its 2% target. The Labor Department said on Thursday its consumer price index excluding the volatile food and energy components rose 0.2% last month after edging up 0.1% in December. The so-called core CPI was up by an unrounded 0.2423% last month.

Underlying inflation in January was also lifted by increases in the prices of airline tickets, healthcare, recreation, and education. In the 12 months through January, the core CPI increased 2.3%, rising by the same margin for four straight months. The Fed tracks the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for its 2% inflation target. The core PCE price index rose 1.6% on a year-on-year basis in December. It undershot its target in 2019. January PCE price data will be published later this month.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers this week that the "economy is in a very good place, performing well," adding "over the next few months, we expect inflation to move closer to 2%, as unusually low readings from early 2019 drop out of the 12-month calculation." The U.S. central bank last month left interest rates steady. It is widely expected to keep monetary policy on hold this year after it reduced borrowing costs three times in 2019. Inflation is likely to remain tame amid moderate wage growth as the labor market works through slack that still remains.

But falling gasoline prices restrained the overall CPI in January, which edged up 0.1% after increasing 0.2% for three straight months. In the 12 months through January, the CPI rose 2.5%, the biggest gain since October 2018, after advancing 2.3% in December. In January, gasoline prices fell 1.6% after jumping 3.1% in December. Food prices gained 0.2%, matching December's increase. Food consumed at home ticked up 0.1%.

Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence, which is what a homeowner would pay to rent or receive from renting a home, increased 0.3% after rising 0.2% for two consecutive months. The shelter index rose 0.4% after climbing 0.2% in December. Healthcare costs rose 0.2% last month after surging 0.5% in December. Apparel prices jumped 0.7% after increasing by 0.1% in December. But new vehicle prices were unchanged in January after rebounding 0.1% in the prior month. Prices for used motor vehicles and trucks fell 1.2% after decreasing 0.4% in December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Spain orders detention of ex-head of Mexico oil firm pending extradition request

Spains High Court on Thursday ordered Emilio Lozoya, former chief executive of Mexican state oil firm Pemex, to be held in a Spanish jail pending an extradition request from Mexico where he faces corruption charges.Lozoya appeared in court ...

Apologetic Astros: Altuve, Bregman sorry for sign-stealing saga

Two of the Houston Astros top hitters, third baseman Alex Bregman and second baseman Jose Altuve, issued apologies for their role in a sign-stealing plot that led to the dismissal of manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeffrey Luhnow. I ha...

Russia alarmed by U.S. Air Force visit to Norwegian island

Russia said on Thursday it was alarmed by a trip to a Norwegian outpost in the Arctic by a U.S. Air Force unit and urged Oslo to refrain from what it said were de-stabilizing moves in the strategic region. A squadron of U.S. Air Force staff...

Unaccounted income over Rs 2000 cr detected in raids at prominent Infra groups, claims I-T Dept

The Income Tax Department claimed on Thursday to have detected unaccounted income of over Rs 2000 crore in searches conducted by it at more than 40 premises located at Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Cuddapah, Vishakhapatnam, Delhi and Pune on Febru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020