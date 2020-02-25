Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Japan postpones games due to coronavirus concerns

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 14:31 IST
  • Created: 25-02-2020 14:31 IST
Japan's J.League says it has postponed seven Levian Cup soccer matches scheduled for Wednesday due to concern about the coronavirus outbreak and all domestic games through the first half of March.

The death toll from the flu-like virus, which originated in China, has exceeded 2,600 while more than 80,000 have been infected. Japan has 850 cases, most from a cruise ship, and has recorded four deaths. The J.League said the decision to postpone Wednesday's matches was part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

"The J.League will make maximum efforts to prevent infection and prevent its spread," it said in a statement. The spread of the coronavirus has forced the cancellation of many sports events in recent weeks, including Serie A soccer matches in Italy, and raised alarm bells for organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said it was too early to talk about cancelling the Olympics, which start on July 24, due to the coronavirus. Questions have risen about whether the Olympics should be moved or cancelled, with one London mayoral candidate saying the British capital was ready to host the games if needed.

The International Olympic Committee has said it had been advised by the World Health Organization that there is no case for contingency plans to cancel or relocate the Games.

