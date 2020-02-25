Confident of reaching UEFA Championship League final, says Manchester City's Gundogan

Ahead of the clash against Real Madrid, Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan said that he is confident of his side making it to the UEFA Champions League final. "But yeah, I'm confident that we have all the opportunities to get to a Champions League final," goal.com quoted Gundogan as saying.

The 29-year-old said that UEFA Championship League is the most prestigious tournament and a side is incomplete until it wins it. "The Champions League is maybe the most prestigious competition in the game and if you don't win it, as much as we are a great team, you feel like there's always something missing," he said.

Gundogan said that he has been pushing his team-mates to put in more effort to reach the final of UEFA Champion League. "I don't believe it's going to be my only final - of course. I hope so too. I don't actually have much time, that's why I try to push my team-mates as much as possible," he added.

The Citizens will face Real Madrid on February 27 at Santiago Bernabeu in the UEFA Champion League match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.