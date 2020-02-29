Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-New Zealand win toss, bowl first in second India test

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 04:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 04:38 IST
Cricket-New Zealand win toss, bowl first in second India test

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl first in the second and final test against India at Hagley Oval on Saturday. The last remnants of some overnight rain delayed the toss by 45 minutes but the covers came off to reveal a green wicket not dissimilar to the track on which New Zealand romped to victory by 10 wickets in the first test in Wellington.

"There's certainly that opportunity to put the ball in the right areas and get some rewards and that's the challenge for us first off," said Williamson. The Blacks Caps, as expected, welcomed back quick Neil Wagner after he missed the first test to attend the birth of his first child. Spinner Ajaz Patel was dropped.

The tourists will therefore face a barrage of pace bowling with a five-pronged New Zealand seam attack looking to exploit the conditions. "I would have bowled first as well," said India captain Virat Kohli.

"You have to be ready to do the difficult things in test cricket to win matches, particularly in conditions that are not your own." For India, seamer Ishant Sharma was ruled out of the match by the recurrence of an ankle injury and replaced by Umesh Yadav, while Ravindra Jadeja came in for fellow spin-bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin to strengthen the batting.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult. India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah. (Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

USTR vows to push for trade deals with Britain, EU; seeks broader reset at WTO

The Trump administration on Friday said it would focus on concluding new trade agreements with Britain, the European Union and Kenya over the coming year, while strictly enforcing trade laws and pushing for reforms of the World Trade Organi...

Polanski wins Cesar Award for best director, prompting walkout protest

Roman Polanski scooped Frances Cesar Award for best directing for his film An Officer and a Spy on Friday, prompting a walkout by several women in the audience in protest at honouring a man facing rape accusations. Polanski, whose film pick...

Polanski wins best director at Cesar awards, several actresses leave in protest

Roman Polanski, who faces accusations of rape, won Frances Cesar Award for best directing for his film An Officer and a Spy on Friday, prompting several actresses to walk out of the ceremony in protest.Polanski was not at the event, the big...

Trump again nominates Congressman Ratcliffe as his intelligence director

President Donald Trump said on Friday he again was tapping Republican Representative John Ratcliffe to be the nations top spy, naming a loyalist whose first nomination he had dropped last year amid questions about a lack of experience and p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020