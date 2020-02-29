Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Jamieson takes five as New Zealand rock India in Christchurch

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 15:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 15:43 IST
Cricket-Jamieson takes five as New Zealand rock India in Christchurch

Seamer Kyle Jamieson took five for 45 as New Zealand dismissed India for 242 after tea on day one of the second and final test on Saturday before consolidating their advantage by reaching the close of play on 63 without loss.

Playing only his second test after making his debut in the 10-wicket victory in Wellington last week, the tall right-armer wreaked havoc in India's lower order as the tourists lost their last five wickets for 45 runs after the second break. Jamieson, enjoying some of the luck that had evaded him earlier in the day, claimed four of those wickets after starting with Cheteshwar Pujara, who had threatened to guide the tourists to a more than competitive total.

Pujara, picking his shots with the care of a player who knew how important his innings would be, ground out a 25th test half century and enjoyed a partnership of 81 with Hanuma Vihari that had India looking comfortable at 194-4 just before tea. Vihari gloved behind for 55 to bring up the break, however, and Pujara was gone for 54 two overs after the resumption when he abandoned his circumspection and skied an attempted hook that wicketkeeper BJ Watling took with ease.

"It was a wrong time to get out obviously, just before tea," Vihari told reporters. "I was batting positively, I thought I played one shot too many. "But that's the name of the game, sometimes it goes your way and sometimes it doesn't."

Jamieson then removed Rishabh Pant, Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja in short order and left Trent Boult to mop up the final wicket by bowling Mohammed Shami for 12. "It's a pretty special feeling," Jamieson said after carrying the ball off the field.

"I think as a bowling unit we did so well and I was lucky to grab a few. At one stage I thought they were probably going to get a few more, (the wicket) wasn't doing quite as much as it did in Wellington, so to keep them to 240 is pretty good." The day started poorly for the tourists when New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and sent his five-pronged seam attack out to bowl on a green track.

Opener Prithvi Shaw provided the first bright moments of the day for the Indian supporters with a quickfire half century in the rain-delayed first session that presented a stark contrast to what was to come from Pujara. Jamieson dismissed the 20-year-old caught behind for 54, though, and his opening partner Mayank Agarwal (7) was also sent back before the first break.

Skipper Virat Kohli's batting woes continued as he was trapped plumb in front by Tim Southee for three from the first ball he faced after lunch to take his tally to a paltry 24 from his three innings in the series. New Zealand openers Tom Latham, who was unbeaten on 27, and Tom Blundell (29 not out) successfully negotiated 23 overs until stumps and will resume on Sunday looking to cut deep into India's 179-run lead. (Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by Stephen Coates and Alexander Smith)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Top British home office mandarin quits in minister bullying row

Britains top government official in the ministry responsible for policing and counter-terrorism resigned on Saturday, saying there had been an orchestrated campaign to remove him.Philip Rutnam quit after reports of tensions between him and ...

Bundelkhand Expressway will prove to be development expressway of region: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway and said it will prove to be the development expressway of the region The expressway will pass through Uttar Pradeshs Chitrakoot, B...

Situation not conducive for conducting examinations in violence-affected areas of northeast Delhi: Officials.

Situation not conducive for conducting examinations in violence-affected areas of northeast Delhi Officials....

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 43, with 593 people infected

Irans death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has reached 43, a health official told state TV on Saturday, adding that the number of infected people across the country has reached 593.Unfortunately nine people died of the virus in the last...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020