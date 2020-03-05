Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brodie nets OT winner as Flames get by Jackets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 10:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 10:00 IST
Brodie nets OT winner as Flames get by Jackets
Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLFlames)

Calgary defenseman TJ Brodie finished a wild scramble with the overtime game-winner with 11 seconds remaining as the Flames opened their five-game homestand with a 3-2 win over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night. Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan kept the puck alive around the Columbus net, and Monahan -- from behind the Columbus net -- slid the puck out to Brodie, who beat Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo from the slot for the winning goal -- Brodie's third.

The win was Calgary's 10th comeback while trailing entering the third period, trailing just the Washington Capitals (11) for tops in the NHL. Elias Lindholm tallied for the 29th time, Matthew Tkachuk tied the game late and center Derek Ryan played in his 300th NHL game for Calgary, which is 4-1-1 in its last six and will play 10 of its remaining 14 regular-season games at home.

After Sunday's 38-save shutout against the Florida Panthers to close out the club's five-game road trip (3-1-1), Cam Talbot was back in goal and made 20 saves to earn the win. Devin Shore scored his first goal for Columbus in his fourth game, Gustav Nyquist netted one and Korpisalo stopped 34 shots.

Tkachuk, Calgary's energetic winger, took a shot by Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski off the right leg in the game's first five minutes and headed down the tunnel, and the visitors grabbed a 1-0 lead at 8:56. Acquired at the trade deadline from the Anaheim Ducks, Shore slipped in his first Columbus marker by firing a shot from the right circle that struck Talbot on the blocker side and plopped in for his fifth on the season.

A turnover by Calgary's Mikaeal Backlund in the neutral zone quickly went the other way, with Foligno leading a two-on-zero rush with Nyquist, who batted in the captain's saucer pass from the left side for his 14th tally at 11:20 and a two-goal advantage. Tkachuk returned at the end of the first period, but the Blue Jackets led 2-0 and controlled play most of the period with the young forward in the dressing room.

Lindholm put Calgary on the board by pushing in a loose puck at 11:14 of the third, and Tkachuk deflected in Mark Giordano's shot with 1:43 remaining with Talbot pulled for the extra skater to tie it at 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF chief says coronavirus erases hopes for stronger growth in 2020

The global spread of the novel coronavirus has crushed hopes for stronger growth this year and will hold 2020 global output gains to their slowest pace since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kris...

FE Credit launches the revolutionary "Combo Pack" card - Smart Plus+

&#160;VP Bank Finance Company Limited FE CREDIT announces the launch of a unique product to benefit the growing base of customers seeking consumer durable loans in Vietnam. The Smart Plus is a distinct Combo Card that provides not just a co...

IOC to allow male and female flagbearers at Tokyo opening ceremony

The International Olympic Committee IOC on Wednesday gave teams at this years Tokyo Olympics the option of having a male and female competitor carrying their countrys flags at the opening ceremony. We have changed the rules to allow Nationa...

Snubbed Malan clinches South Africa series win over Australia

Bloemfontein South Africa, Mar 5 AFP Janneman Malan, snubbed for South Africas upcoming tour of India, hit a match-winning century as the Proteas clinched their one-day international series against Australia with a six-wicket victory in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020