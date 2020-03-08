Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy sports minister calls for 'immediate' halt to Serie A over coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 22:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 22:05 IST
Italy sports minister calls for 'immediate' halt to Serie A over coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: Instagram / spadaforavincenzo

Italy's Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora called Sunday for an immediate suspension of the Serie A season due to the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 233 people in the Mediterranean country. "The FIGC (Italian Football Federation) should consider immediately STOPPING Serie A," Spadafora wrote in a statement on his Facebook page. "It makes no sense right now, as we ask citizens to make enormous sacrifices to prevent the spread of the virus, to endanger the lives of players, referees, coaching staff and fans who will surely gather to watch the matches, by not temporarily suspending football." Italy has borne the brunt in Europe of an epidemic that first emerged in China at the end of last year and has spread to almost 100 countries. On Wednesday, the league was ordered to play matches behind closed doors until April 3 as part of broader measures imposed nationwide to limit crowds and fight the spread of the COVID-19 disease. Italian Footballers' Association president Damiano Tommasi tweeted on Sunday that "stopping football is the most useful thing for our country right now". "The teams to cheer are playing in our hospitals, in emergency rooms," Tommasi wrote. Spadafora's comments are the reported reason for Sunday's first match Parma v SPAL -- one of six previously postponed games being played this weekend -- being pushed back over an hour to 1245 GMT. The clash was supposed to kick off at 1130 GMT but Sky Sport reports that the players were led back into the dressing rooms from the tunnel as they lined up to take the field. The confusion comes after Italian media obtained copies of draft legislation that ordered the quarantining of the entire Lombardy region in northern Italy, the worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Lombardy capital Milan is Italy's economic heart, and the region is home to some 10 million people. The government decree also covers parts of the Veneto region around Venice as well as Emilia-Romagna's Parma and Rimini. The decree advised people in the quarantine zones to stay at home as much as possible, and it shuts down all night clubs as well as gyms and swimming pools. Bars and restaurants will remain open but must ensure that everyone is seated at least a meter (three feet) apart. It stresses that entry into and out of the new quarantine zones would only be allowed for "serious reasons". More than 5,800 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Italy in the past two weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Australia outplayed us, says BCCI president Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday said Australia outplayed India in the final of the ICC Womens T20 World Cup in Melbourne. Unbeaten throughout the tournament, India were beaten by 85 runs by the defending champions, who clinched an u...

Tennis-Kenin beats Friedsam to land second title of 2020 in Lyon

Top seed Sofia Kenin won the inaugural Lyon Open with victory over unseeded German Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-2 4-6 6-4 in Sundays final and became the first player on the WTA tour to win two trophies in 2020. Kenin, the new Australian Open champ...

Five Czech mountaineers killed in Austrian avalanche

An avalanche killed five Czech mountaineers in the central Austrian Dachstein region on Sunday, police said.The three women, aged 27, 30 and 37, and two men, aged 28 and 46, were walking in snow shoes towards their intended climb when the a...

Hornets seek momentum vs. slumping Hawks

Southeast Division rivals Charlotte and Atlanta will see a lot of each other over the final six weeks of the season. The two clubs from neighboring states play the first of three remaining games on Monday in Atlanta. The Hornets 22-41 still...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020