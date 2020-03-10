Left Menu
Ireland to host Bangladesh for T20I series in England

Ireland is set to host Bangladesh for a T20I series in England, scheduled to be played in May.

  • Dublin
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 09:59 IST
  • Created: 10-03-2020 09:59 IST
Cricket Ireland logo . Image Credit: ANI

Ireland is set to host Bangladesh for a T20I series in England, scheduled to be played in May. Cricket Ireland on Monday announced that it has reached an agreement with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on the four-match T20I series between Ireland and Bangladesh being hosted at venues in England.

Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland Warren Deutrom said they 'greatly appreciate' the support of the ECB. "We greatly appreciate the support of the ECB and each of the venues involved in hosting this series. This will be a great set of fixtures being played in some of England's finest and most atmospheric grounds," Cricket Ireland's official website quoted Deutrom as saying.

On the other hand, Chief Executive Officer of the ECB Tom Harrison stated that they are passionate about helping to protect and grow cricket across the world. "We are passionate about helping to protect and grow the game across the world and we are delighted to be able to support Cricket Ireland by hosting this series. We can't wait to welcome both Ireland and Bangladesh as part of what promises to be an incredibly exciting summer of cricket," Harrison said.

The first T20I between Ireland and Bangladesh is scheduled to be played on May 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

