Trump suggests Olympics could 'postpone' for a year

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo could be postponed for a year, as organizers insist the Games will go ahead despite the coronavirus outbreak

"Maybe they postpone it for a year," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "It's a shame" but "I like that better than I like having empty stadiums," he said.

