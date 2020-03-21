Left Menu
Development News Edition

Despite COVID-19 outbreak, Napoli to resume training from March 25

Italian football club Napoli has said that its team will resume training from March 25 despite the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Naples
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 09:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 09:17 IST
Despite COVID-19 outbreak, Napoli to resume training from March 25
Logo of Italian football club Napoli. Image Credit: ANI

Italian football club Napoli has said that its team will resume training from March 25 despite the coronavirus outbreak in the country. "SSC Napoli announces that the team will resume training at the Technical Center on Wednesday, March 25, with a morning session," the club said in a statement.

There has been no sport in Italy since March 9 as a result of the spread of COVID-19, with the Serie A initially going behind closed doors before the shutdown occurred. Damiano Tommasi, president of the Italian Players' Union (AIC), stated it would be dangerous for players to return to work with a lockdown still imposed across the nation, Goal.com reported.

Several Serie A players have tested positive for coronavirus, including Juventus duo Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi. Five Sampdoria players, including former Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini, have contracted the disease, while three Fiorentina footballers have also tested positive.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Italy crossed 3,400 on Thursday, surpassing the fatalities due to the infection in China, where the deadly virus originated last year. Over 3,500 deaths have been reported in Italy as of now.

Major football attraction of Europe including Premier League, Champions League, Euro Cup, Europe League, LaLiga, FA Cup and various domestic competitions have been cancelled or postponed due to the outbreak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Prosecutors, families of rape victims welcome Nirbhaya convicts' hanging, say it will create fear among criminal

By Amiya Kumar Kushwaha The hanging of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case is being lauded and welcomed by prosecutors, families of rape victims and the general public alike.Many prosecutors, who have dealt...

Portugal's death toll from coronavirus doubles to 12

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in Portugal doubled overnight to 12, the countrys national health authority DGS said on Saturday.The number of confirmed cases rose to 1,280 from 1,059 the previous day, it said, adding that 35 p...

WB govt postpones Higher Secondary Examination till April 27

The West Bengal government on Saturday postponed the Higher Secondary Examination in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. As per the state department of education officials, all exams are suspended till April 27 and dates rescheduling will be ...

We have reduced dope tests to roughly 25 percent of earlier numbers due to COVID-19: NADA DG

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Indias dope testing programme big time with the national watchdog, facing various logistical problems, reducing the sample collection of athletes to just 25 percent of earlier numbers. National Anti-Doping Agen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020