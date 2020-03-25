New York virus lockdown puts US Open at Winged Foot in limbo

- The closure of Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, because of coronavirus concerns has at least temporarily halted preparations there for the 2020 US Open. The US Golf Association said in a statement to GolfChannel.com that it continues "to hold the dates for the US Open at Winged Foot in June" while it also monitors guidance and regulations from the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and state and local authorities.

In the meantime, work that had begun on tournament infrastructure such as corporate hospitality tents and grandstands has been halted. The USGA acknowledged that the championship, scheduled for June 18-21, might have to be postponed, but said it was too soon to make that call.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation and making relevant contingency plans," USGA chief brand officer Craig Annis told the Journal News newspaper that serves Westchester County. "We expect to make a decision sometime in the middle of April." The first two major championships, the Masters and PGA Championship, have already been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Open Championship at Royal St. George's in England is still scheduled for July 16-19. New York governor Andrew Cuomo warned Tuesday of "troubling and astronomical numbers" in the rate of coronavirus infections in the state, saying they were doubling every three days.

