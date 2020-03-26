Left Menu
Development News Edition

T20 World Cup: ICC postpones all qualifying events

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 14:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 13:57 IST
T20 World Cup: ICC postpones all qualifying events
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@CricketAus )

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has postponed all the qualifying events, which were scheduled to be held before June 30, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic The coronavirus outbreak has so far claimed more than 21,000 lives and infected over 4,00,000 globally, prompting countries to shut down borders and operate on lockdown mode. "In light of the significant global health concerns at the current time and the restrictions on movement imposed by governments across the world, the ICC has taken the decision to postpone all events up until the end of June subject to further review," ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said.

"Our commitment to the health and safety of players, officials, staff and fans is our priority when taking these decisions and we must act responsibly in the best interests of all involved and be guided by official advice. We felt that now was the right time to take a prudent decision on these events before further planning is undertaken and to provide clarity to everyone involved." The ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier which is scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka between July 3-19 is also being monitored and kept under review. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Trophy Tour will also not be commencing in April as originally planned.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and in partnership with Members and Nissan will evaluate the potential for a condensed Trophy Tour with a revised itinerary at a point closer to the event," ICC said. The governing body also said that "all remaining men's T20 World Cup 2021 and men's World Cup 2023 qualifying events for 2020 are being continually monitored with relevant stakeholders and Members." Following ICC events has been postponed: ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A – Asia - Host Kuwait; 16 – 21 April ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub- Regional Qualifier– Africa – Host South Africa; 27 April – 3 May ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 – Host Namibia; 20 – 27 April ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A – Europe - Host Spain; 16 - 22 May ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 - Host PNG; 9-16 June ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier C – Europe - Host Belgium; 10 - 16 June ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B – Asia - Host Malaysia; 26 June – 2 July ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B – Europe- Host Finland; 24 - 30 June.

These events are being monitored: ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 – Host Scotland – 3-11 July 2020 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League B – Host Uganda – 3 -13 August 2020 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Regional Final - Americas – Host Canada; 18 – 24 August ICC Men's T20 World Cup Challenge League A – Host Malaysia – 30 September – 10 October ICC Men's T20 World Cup Regional Final – Europe – Host TBC - September TBC ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 – Host Namibia – September TBC ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 – Host UAE – December TBC ICC Men's T20 World Cup Regional Final – Africa – Host and dates TBC ICC Men's T20 World Cup Regional Final - EAP Host and dates TBC..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Exchanges cut trading hours for commodity trading till 5 pm

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Thursday cut down trading hours for commodities derivative segment till 5 pm, instead of current practice of allowing it up till mid-night, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The trading will begin a...

Iraq extends flight and travel ban to prevent coronavirus spread

Iraq is extending a travel ban within the country and to and from its airports until April 11 as part of strict steps to curb the outbreak of the coronavirus, the government said in a statement.Iraqs authorities began the restrictions on Ma...

Coronavirus deaths in Australia increases to 12; infected cases nearly 2,800

Australian health authorities on Thursday said the deaths due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country has touched 12 with the demise of three elderly persons while the total number of infections has risen to nearly 2,800. The state of Vi...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip as U.S. jobs angst outweighs record stimulus

World share markets fell on Thursday as nerves over jobs data likely to lay bare the economic carnage from the coronavirus pandemic outweighed a 2 trillion U.S. stimulus package.The U.S. Senate on Wednesday backed the massive bill aimed at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020