Important to be disciplined at these times, says Rohit Sharma

Indian opener Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said that it is important for us to be disciplined and stay at homes to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Important to be disciplined at these times, says Rohit Sharma
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. Image Credit: ANI

Indian opener Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said that it is important for us to be disciplined and stay at homes to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "Important for us to be disciplined at these times. This is the time you can do something for the country, stay inside, social distancing is very important. I know people will go out to buy groceries, but I hope everything is followed," Sharma said during a Instagram live with former England batsman Kevin Pieterson.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra is 124, as per the state health department. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 649, including 593 active cases. Till now, 42 have been cured or discharged and 13 deaths have taken place. The World Health Organisation (WHO) had termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to impose a 21-day lockdown in the country as a precautionary measure against coronavirus. "In view of the current situation, the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for 21 days -- three weeks. It is a kind of a curfew," said Prime Minister Modi during his second address to the nation. (ANI)

