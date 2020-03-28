Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combating COVID-19: Kiren Rijiju donates Rs 1 crore from MPLAD fund

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Saturday donated Rs one crore from his MPLAD Fund to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 17:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 17:56 IST
Combating COVID-19: Kiren Rijiju donates Rs 1 crore from MPLAD fund
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Saturday donated Rs one crore from his MPLAD Fund to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to combat the coronavirus pandemic. "I'm depositing the amount now ... Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji has given a call that in view of this epidemic, all the BJP MPs from their MP Fund Rs 1,00,00,000 (one crore) will be funded by the Prime Minister in the National Relief Fund," Rijiju tweeted.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday contributed a month's salary to the PMNRF to strengthen the government's efforts in combating the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 873 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of active cases in the country rose to 775, while 78 patients have been cured and discharged.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Palestinian groups cancel mass Gaza rallies over coronavirus concerns

Palestinian groups in Gaza cancelled mass rallies planned for next week along the border with Israel amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus in the densely-populated territory, organizers said on Saturday. The rallies were called for ...

Turkey's Erdogan replaces transport minister amid virus outbreak

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan replaced Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan in an overnight decree on Saturday, as the country battles a fast-growing coronavirus outbreak that has so far killed 92 people in just over two weeks. Adil Ka...

Maha legislators to get Rs 50L each to buy medical equipment

MLAs and MLCs in Maharashtra will get Rs 50 lakh in their legislator funds as a special case to buy medical equipment to tackle novel coronavirus outbreak, as per a government resolution issued on Friday. The funds can be used to buy infra-...

Golden Temple premises disinfected amid Covid-19 outbreak

The Golden Temple premises was disinfected by the Punjab Fire Service on Saturday as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. Punjab Chief Minister has permitted municipal bodies to buy medicines and food for daily wagers and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020