Sports News Roundup: Even in MotoGP's virtual world; French chess team quarantined in Russia and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 22:27 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Even in MotoGP's virtual world, a Marquez still rules

Alex Marquez celebrated a first MotoGP win -- even if only virtually -- in a '#StayAtHomeGP' esports race featuring 10 top riders including older brother and six-time world champion Marc. Due to the coronavirus pandemic that has brought live sport to a standstill, the 23-year-old Moto2 champion is still waiting to debut in the top category after moving up to partner Marc at Repsol Honda.

French chess team quarantined in Russia plan next move

When a group of French chess players traveled to the Russian Arctic city of Murmansk for a tournament this month, they didn't expect to end up in quarantine and face delays in getting home. Hailing from the Ile-de-France region, the 14-strong group, which includes eight minors, arrived in Murmansk, 1,480 kilometers (920 miles) north of Moscow, on March 12 to play opponents from Russia, Ireland and the Netherlands.

NFL notebook: WR Robinson to re-sign with Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is signing a one-year contract to remain with the team, multiple media outlets reported Saturday. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Robinson will receive $2.3 million fully guaranteed.

Report: PGA Tour to aid golfers, caddies in financial need

The PGA Tour is stepping in to assist golfers and caddies who are financially struggling as a result of the suspension of play due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Golf Channel reported Saturday that the tour can advance compensation to golfers based on their performance to date, among other programs.

Japan's economy minister says Olympic postponement to push back trillions of yen in demand

The government's stimulus package will take into account the fact that the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games will push back several trillions of yen worth of demand until next year, Japan's economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Sunday. "If demand is being pushed back until next year, that means the same amount of demand will evaporate this year. We'll take this into account" in compiling the stimulus package, Nishimura told a television programme.

Delayed Tokyo Olympics likely to open in July 2021: media

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japanese organizers are in final stages of talks to set the opening date for the Tokyo Games in July next year, Japanese media said. The Tokyo event, postponed last week due to the coronavirus pandemic, will most likely have its opening ceremony in 2021 on July 23 and closing ceremony on Aug. 8, each a day earlier on the calendar than the original 2020 plan, said public broadcaster NHK on Sunday, citing unnamed sources.

New York Knicks owner Jim Dolan tests positive for coronavirus

The owner of NBA team New York Knicks, Jim Dolan, has tested positive for coronavirus, the Knicks said https://bit.ly/33Tqr0R in a twitter post. Dolan has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms and he continues to oversee business operations, Knicks added.

Athletics: Iran Olympic discus trailblazer Hadadi has coronavirus

Ehsan Hadadi, Iran's first Olympic track and field medalist, has tested positive for coronavirus, World Athletics reported on Saturday. Hadadi, the Asian discus champion who became a national hero when he won silver at the 2012 Olympics in London, has an athletics base in the U.S. but was at home in Tehran when he contracted the virus.

Golf: Law confident of securing Olympic spot despite Tokyo Games postponement

Four years after being inspired by watching compatriot Justin Rose claim gold at the Rio Olympics, Bronte Law had all but secured a spot on the British golf team before the 2020 Tokyo Games were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the Olympic qualifying period likely to be extended for another year, Law remains confident of maintaining her strong form to secure her ticket to Tokyo.

Tennis stars rally in fight against coronavirus

Novak Djokovic and his wife, Jelena, are donating 1 million Euros -- about $1.1 million -- to buy ventilators and other equipment for hospitals in their native Serbia to assist in the fight against the coronavirus. "The fight is not easy, numbers are not pleasant, but I am convinced that we will manage to make it out of this stronger than before," Djokovic said Friday in comments released by his foundation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

