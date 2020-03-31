Left Menu
Veteran G Lack announces retirement

Updated: 31-03-2020 07:59 IST
Veteran goaltender Eddie Lack announced his retirement from the NHL on Monday, ending a five-year career. Lack, a 32-year-old from Sweden, had not played in the NHL since finishing the 2017-18 campaign with the New Jersey Devils.

He ended that season -- the first part of which he spent with the Calgary Flames -- with a 2-4-0 record in eight games (five starts), posting career lows with a 4.02 goals-against average and an .870 save percentage. A former undrafted free agent, Lack's best seasons came when he entered the league with the Vancouver Canucks, going 34-30-9 with a 2.43 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 82 games (72 starts) from 2013-15.

Lack, who also spent two seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes, finishes his NHL career with a 56-55-18 record, a 2.62 GAA and .909 save percentage. He appeared in six games for the AHL Binghamton Devils last season, going 2-4-0 with a 4.10 GAA and an .863 save percentage.

