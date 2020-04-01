Left Menu
AIFF pledges to donate Rs 25 lakh in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday pledged to donate Rs 25 lakh to the PM Cares Fund for the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 50 deaths and over 1700 positive cases have so far been reported for the novel coronavirus across the country. "In wake of the crisis caused by Covid 19 pandemic, All India Football Federation has pledged to contribute Rs. 25 lakh to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's PM CARES Fund," the country's apex body for football said in a media release.

The unprecedented global health crisis has led to either cancellation or postponement of top sporting events, including the Tokyo Olympics and European football championship. The outbreak has also affected the Indian football calendar and AIFF president Praful Patel acknowledged the need to fight the pandemic unitedly.

"The love, care and support from countrymen has provided us motivation all throughout. Hence, now is the time to pay back our country in whatever manner we can. We need to stand together and help each other hoping to overcome the crisis," Patel said. Last month, the AIFF had directed all its employees to work from home after suspending all footballing activities under its aegis till further notice. Several members of the Indian football team have also been contributing in the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak in their own personal capacities.

