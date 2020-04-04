Left Menu
COVID-19: New Zealand men's, women's upcoming assignments in doubt

In the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive David White said that the upcoming series for the men's and women's teams seem doubtful.

04-04-2020
New Zealand Cricket logo. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive David White said that the upcoming series for the men's and women's teams seem doubtful. The country is currently facing a four-week nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the COVID-19. All the sporting activities have been put on a halt across the world. Kiwis tour to Australia in March was also postponed after the first ODI and in the current situation, there is uncertainty over the scheduled tours too.

"Clearly, this situation is extremely disappointing for everyone involved in sport but, given the bigger picture, and the terrible toll COVID-19 is taking worldwide, we need to look after not only our own people but the greater community good," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted White as saying on Friday. The men's team were expected to tour Netherlands, Scotland, Ireland and West Indies in June and July, but those assignments could be affected. White also confirmed that the women's tour of Sri Lanka slated for later this month has been postponed.

New Zealand is now focusing on ensuring the future sustainability of cricket and looking forward to recognising outstanding players and support staff. "Our current focus is very much on ensuring the future sustainability of cricket in New Zealand. We look forward to recognising and congratulating our outstanding players, officials, volunteers, coaches and administrators for the 2019-20 season in a fitting way, despite the restrictions and limitations of the current climate," White said. (ANI)

